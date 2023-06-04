All Sections
UAV shot down in occupied Dzhankoi

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 04:16
UAV shot down in occupied Dzhankoi
GOOGLE.MAPS SCREENSHOT

Air defence forces shot down an unknown drone in the Crimean city of Dzhankoi, which is temporarily occupied by Russian forces.

Source: SHOT, a Russian Telegram channel 

Details: It has been reported that several private houses were damaged as a result of the downing of a drone in Dzhankoi, and emergency services were working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Advertisement: