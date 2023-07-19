All Sections
Grain corridor: Option with route through territorial waters of NATO countries being considered

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 15:07

Ukraine is considering a new route for a grain corridor that could pass through the territorial waters of NATO member states.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye

Quote: "We may not even use the route agreed as part of the grain agreement, but transport grain through the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria," he said.

According to the ambassador, the main problem is Russia's threats to attack port infrastructure and possibly ships carrying grain.

"This is a risk that affects insurance and shipping companies. The occupiers will likely not implement anything they've been saying, but the threat remains," he said.

Background:

  • Croatia also offered to help search for new export routes for Ukrainian grain. Frano Matušić, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia, said that his country offers its railway network and ports in the Adriatic Sea for this purpose.
  • Lithuania also offers export assistance. However, delivering grain to Lithuania remains a problem. If this issue is resolved, Klaipėda could already provide 100% service for part of the Ukrainian grain today, Algis Latakas, Director General of the port of Klaipėda, said.
  • Earlier, Ukraine offered Turkey and the UN to extend the work of the grain corridor in the Black Sea without Russia. For this purpose, it would be possible to involve Turkish warships to guard the civilian vessels loaded with grain.
  • However, Turkey considers this option very risky. The Bloomberg agency reported this, citing an informed official.

