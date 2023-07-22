All Sections
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is considering resuming a small number of flights to Ukraine by the end of 2023, assuming successful negotiations on partial airspace opening.

Source: Michael O'Leary, CEO of the airline, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Details: O'Leary stated that two plans are being considered: the end of the war and the opening of the airspace in one or two days. The second is that the airline may plan a small number of flights as early as the end of this year.

In addition, O'Leary cited the example of Israel, where aerial operations continue despite occasional rocket attacks.

Quote: "Aircraft can land on a daily basis in Tel Aviv, which is only 10 minutes away from the West Bank, where they are launching rockets," he said.

Details: He added that the Ministry for Restoration is currently working to resume some flights to Ukraine at the end of this year.

"I think we should be optimistic. Certainly, the ministry is working on trying to reopen some flights to Kyiv and Lviv in the end of this year. And if they can prove that it's safe to do so then we will operate those flights," O'Leary noted.

Meanwhile, O'Leary stressed that if Ukraine fails to convince the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and insurance companies that it is safe to operate a limited number of flights to Kyiv and Lviv, the company will not be able to resume flights.

Background: The management of Ryanair, led by CEO Michael O'Leary, arrived in Kyiv for a series of business meetings, during which they announced large-scale plans to resume operations in Ukraine and checked the state of the airport infrastructure and operational readiness for the resumption of flights.

