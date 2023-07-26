Ukraine may resume export and import of energy with Romania

The National Commission, which conducts State Regulation in the sectors of Energy and Public Utilities, has adopted the distribution of income from managing restrictions between the transmission system operators of Ukraine and Romania, provided by Ukrainian state power supply company Ukrenergo.

The project of the Agreement between the distribution network operators (DNO) stipulates that the income (without VAT) from managing the restrictions on the border of Ukraine and Romania is being distributed between the National Power Company Ukrenergo and C.N.T.E.E. Transelectrica S.A. at a ratio of 50% to 50%.

The National Commission explained that this decision will allow regulating export-import operations of electricity through a cross-border overflow on the Ukraine-Romania direction.

It will also help stabilise the power system since it creates proper conditions for import of energy from Romania in the hours of power deficit in Ukraine, and for export in the surplus periods.

The National Power Company Ukrenergo has resumed the possibility of export of power to Slovakia. The first network capacity distribution auction will be held today.

