Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 3 July 2023, 20:08

The general fund of the State Budget of Ukraine received the second tranche in the amount of US$890 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Source: The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

"The funds were received as a result of the successful first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Program.

Currently, Ukraine has received US$3.59 billion from the IMF. The total financing under the Program is US$15.6 billion (11.6 billion SDR)," the Ministry of Finance reports.

"Thanks to the funds provided, we are able to continue to maintain economic stability in Ukraine and ensure priority expenditures of the State Budget," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko.

Background:

The IMF board of directors completed the first review of the extended financing program under the extended financing mechanism (EFF) for Ukraine – Ukraine will receive about US$890 million, which will be used for budget support.

The IMF Executive Board approved a four-year funding package for Ukraine worth US$15.6 billion to help the country meet urgent financial needs amid the ongoing war. In total, this year Ukraine will be able to receive three tranches from the IMF totaling SDR 3.3 billion (US$4.5 billion).

The International Monetary Fund published 19 structural beacons that Ukraine has promised to fulfil under the US$15.6 billion cooperation program.

