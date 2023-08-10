Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

Ukraine has announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "In accordance with the navigation order of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 8 August 2023 the new temporary routes of civil vessels to/from Ukrainian Black Sea ports have been announced. Herewith, military threat and mine danger from the side of Russia remains along all of these routes."

Earlier, Ukraine suggested these routes in the address to the International Marine Organization (IMO). The IMO council recognized Ukraine’s right to free merchant shipping which is guaranteed by the international marine law.

Moreover, IMO also called upon Russia to follow international conventions and cease its threats to merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

"The mentioned routes will be first and foremost used to enable the exit of civil vessels that have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi (South) back since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022," the Ukrainian Navy added.

Those vessels, the owners or captains of which officially confirm their readiness to navigate under current circumstances, will be allowed to pass.

Background: The last vessel with Ukrainian foodstuff left the Odesa Port on 16 July.

Russia unilaterally left the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July, and has attacked the port grain infrastructure numerous times afterwards.

