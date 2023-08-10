All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 10 August 2023, 14:48

Ukraine has announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "In accordance with the navigation order of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 8 August 2023 the new temporary routes of civil vessels to/from Ukrainian Black Sea ports have been announced. Herewith, military threat and mine danger from the side of Russia remains along all of these routes."

Earlier, Ukraine suggested these routes in the address to the International Marine Organization (IMO). The IMO council recognized Ukraine’s right to free merchant shipping which is guaranteed by the international marine law.

Moreover, IMO also called upon Russia to follow international conventions and cease its threats to merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

"The mentioned routes will be first and foremost used to enable the exit of civil vessels that have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi (South) back since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022," the Ukrainian Navy added.

Those vessels, the owners or captains of which officially confirm their readiness to navigate under current circumstances, will be allowed to pass.

Background: The last vessel with Ukrainian foodstuff left the Odesa Port on 16 July.

Russia unilaterally left the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July, and has attacked the port grain infrastructure numerous times afterwards.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: