Over 40 combat clashes occur between Ukrainian and Russian forces over past 24 hours – General Staff report

Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian troops engaged in over 40 combat clashes on 1 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 August

Quote: "The Russian Federation struck Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs once again last night. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being established.

The enemy carried out 1 missile attack, 75 air strikes and 68 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements over the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, there were victims among the civilian population.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains very high.

Over 40 combat engagements occurred within the past 24 hours."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian Forces delivered an air strike near the settlement of Sopych in Sumy Oblast and deployed mortars and artillery to attack over 25 populated areas. Specifically, these were Zaliznyi Mist and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Shpyl, Yunakivka, Atynske, Basivka and Rozhkovychi in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Petropavlivka, Nesterne and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian army deployed artillery and mortars to fire on the settlements of Topoli, Kamianka, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian troops carried out unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions north and west of the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery strikes, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops near the city of Avdiivka under heavy fire from their aircraft and artillery. More than 10 settlements came under artillery fire, including Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Nevelske and Novobakhmutivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka. The Russians delivered an air strike near the settlement of Krasnohorivka. They hit over 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Zoriane, Marinka, Pobieda and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian forces delivered air strikes in the area in and around the settlements of Blahodatne and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. They undertook unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost ground east of Staromaiorske. The Russians deployed artillery to fire on the settlements of Vuhledar, Vodiane, Blahodatne and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians are focusing their primary efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian forces. The Russian army delivered an air strike near the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under artillery fire, particularly Novodarivka, Bilohiria, Orikhiv and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Sadove, Tokarivka, Kozatske, Antonivka, Mykhailivka and the city of Kherson.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces remain engaged in offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out eight strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one attack on a command point and one more on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

On 1 August, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 14 artillery pieces at their firing positions, 4 electronic warfare systems, 4 command points, a cluster of Russian weapons and military equipment, 6 air defence systems, 3 clusters of Russian personnel, an ammunition storage point and 2 other major Russian targets.

