Russians tactical aircraft steps up activity in Ukraine's southeast

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that the Russian invaders boosted the intensity of the use of their tactical aircraft on the southeastern front on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: An air raid warning was issued because of Russian aircraft activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

