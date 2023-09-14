All Sections
Ukraine counts on Slovakia's support with electricity import in winter

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 14 September 2023, 10:12

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with Ľudovít Ódor, the Prime Minister of Slovakia. The energy system and support for Ukraine in terms of importing electricity in the winter period were discussed.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "Energy. Ukrainian and Slovak operators are in close cooperation. We count on Slovakia's support in the winter in terms of electricity imports," the prime minister wrote.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is working together with the European Commission to resolve the issue of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and "will be grateful to Slovakia for its assistance in removing all restrictions on the export of Ukrainian grain".

In addition, the Ukrainian prime minister proposed that Bratislava jointly implement projects to develop checkpoints on the common border. This will contribute to the strengthening of our economic cooperation.

Background: 

  • Slovakia intends to support Ukraine in exporting grain to world markets, provided that this will not be done at the expense of its own agricultural sector.

