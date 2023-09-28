American TV series The Morning Show mentions Russian attacks on Mariupol

The American TV series The Morning Show has mentioned the war in Ukraine and Russian attacks on Mariupol, including one targeting a hospital (presumably the maternity hospital).

DTF Magazine has reported that Apple's The Morning Show features characters talking about the war in a new episode in its third season.

The episode includes a dialogue between two journalists, Bradley Jackson (played by Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman), who work for the channel UBA.

In the episode, a Ukrainian fixer apparently doesn’t speak English, so one of the characters switches to Russian to talk to him.

The dialogue goes:

"What’s up?"

"There’s been a bombing in Mariupol. It’s gonna be a big story. The international news won’t send a correspondent, everybody is scared because of what happened to that French news group. But we can be the first to break this, Bradley."

"What do you need?"

"I need a fixer. Someone who can get at least my photographer there. And since you were there in February, I thought that maybe you might have someone."

"Oh, yeah yeah yeah, I know this guy Pavlo. His English isn’t great, but he’s pretty reliable."

"Thanks. I know this is a bit off-book, but…"

"Please. I’m tap dancing for ad executives while people are dying in Ukraine. Let’s do this."

Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) then calls the Ukrainian fixer, Pavlo, and tries to put him in touch with Mia. But Pavlo can’t speak English, so Mia speaks to him in Russian.

"Do you speak Russian?"

"Yes."

"We need to send a photographer to Mariupol. You have a vehicle. Can you help us?"

"How much?"

"US$2,000."

"US$2,500."

"Okay. I’ll call you."

Afterwards, Mia explains to Bradley that her father served in Germany in the 1980s, and she learned Russian there.

Mia then contacts photographer Andre Ford, who is trying to cover the events in Mariupol following the Russian attack on the hospital.

She says "it's a sh*tshow" and asks Andre to make sure he stays alive.

Later, Andre calls Mia and asks her to wait until he is safe before running the photos, but then she decides to run them anyway.

"Andre FaceTimes her [Mia] to report that Russians are shooting civilians in the streets; he asks her to wait to run his photos until he’s safely out of there. But under pressure from Stella, and without confirmation that Andre is OK, Mia eventually calls the network and has them run the photos that evening," TV Line says.

This is not the first time that The Morning Show has mentioned Russians in a negative context. For example, in episode 2, the TV channel's management refused to be blackmailed by Russian hackers.

Background: The Morning Show is an American TV series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Stephen Carell that began airing on Apple TV+ in 2019.

It was created based on a book by journalist Brian Stelter, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

The plot focuses on the work of the Morning Show hosts and the TV company, which is caught up in a scandal over the sexual harassment of female employees by the host.

The series covers not only the lives of the journalists who are fighting against harassment, but also life backstage in a television studio. The series often highlights topical issues such as cancel culture, abortion bans in some US states, environmental issues, rape culture, etc.

