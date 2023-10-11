All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drones crashed in Romania after being intercepted by Ukrainian air defence – Romanian Defence Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 17:36

Angel Tîlvăr, Minister of National Defence of Romania, said on Wednesday that the investigation into the drones that crashed on Romanian territory has been completed, and that the Ministry found that those were Russian drones shot down by Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Digi24; Angel Tîlvăr in a speech before the Romanian parliament

Details: Tîlvăr said that the investigators had completed a technical examination of the drone fragments "recovered from two locations" and submitted the report to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in line with an appropriate procedure.

Advertisement:

He said the information in the report "allows us to conclude that the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems during the [Russian] attacks on the port of Izmail; [they] had gotten out of control near the target, which caused them to enter [Romania’s] national airspace and crash nearby, on Romanian territory."

"We found no intent behind any of these circumstances. The Romanian territory was not the target, and the strike was accidental," Tîlvăr added, stressing that Romania’s air defence could not have spotted the drones "for obvious reasons", such as low altitude and terrain.

Background:

  • Shortly after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July 2023, Russia began targeting Ukrainian ports and storage facilities along the Danube. Drone wreckage has been found on Romanian territory on several occasions since the beginning of these attacks.
  • After the third such occasion,Romania found drone fragments on its territory, NATO said that the Alliance had no information that Russia was deliberately planning attacks on Romania.
  • The threat to the Romanian population in the areas bordering Ukraine has prompted Romania to build shelters, and residents of those areas have recently received the first air-raid warnings during another Russian airstrike on Ukrainian Danube ports.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: