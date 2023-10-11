Russian drones crashed in Romania after being intercepted by Ukrainian air defence – Romanian Defence Minister

Angel Tîlvăr, Minister of National Defence of Romania, said on Wednesday that the investigation into the drones that crashed on Romanian territory has been completed, and that the Ministry found that those were Russian drones shot down by Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Digi24; Angel Tîlvăr in a speech before the Romanian parliament

Details: Tîlvăr said that the investigators had completed a technical examination of the drone fragments "recovered from two locations" and submitted the report to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in line with an appropriate procedure.

He said the information in the report "allows us to conclude that the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems during the [Russian] attacks on the port of Izmail; [they] had gotten out of control near the target, which caused them to enter [Romania’s] national airspace and crash nearby, on Romanian territory."

"We found no intent behind any of these circumstances. The Romanian territory was not the target, and the strike was accidental," Tîlvăr added, stressing that Romania’s air defence could not have spotted the drones "for obvious reasons", such as low altitude and terrain.

Background:

Shortly after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July 2023, Russia began targeting Ukrainian ports and storage facilities along the Danube. Drone wreckage has been found on Romanian territory on several occasions since the beginning of these attacks.

After the third such occasion,Romania found drone fragments on its territory, NATO said that the Alliance had no information that Russia was deliberately planning attacks on Romania.

The threat to the Romanian population in the areas bordering Ukraine has prompted Romania to build shelters, and residents of those areas have recently received the first air-raid warnings during another Russian airstrike on Ukrainian Danube ports.

