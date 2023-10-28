All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine has exported 41,000 tonnes of honey since beginning of 2023

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 11:31

Ukraine has exported 41,000 tonnes of honey to the EU and the US since the beginning of 2023. 

Source: press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

Details: It is noted that Ukrainian producers exported 41,000 tonnes of honey in 9 months in 2023. Ukrainian honey is supplied to Germany, Poland, Belgium, the USA, France, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Hungary. 

Advertisement:

Despite Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine managed to export 48,000 tonnes of honey in 2022.

The government is currently working to incorporate EU beekeeping requirements into Ukrainian legislation.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1041 in September 2023, which regulates the requirements for the transport of bees.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: