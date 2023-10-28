Ukraine has exported 41,000 tonnes of honey since beginning of 2023

Ukraine has exported 41,000 tonnes of honey to the EU and the US since the beginning of 2023.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

Details: It is noted that Ukrainian producers exported 41,000 tonnes of honey in 9 months in 2023. Ukrainian honey is supplied to Germany, Poland, Belgium, the USA, France, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Despite Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine managed to export 48,000 tonnes of honey in 2022.

The government is currently working to incorporate EU beekeeping requirements into Ukrainian legislation.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1041 in September 2023, which regulates the requirements for the transport of bees.

