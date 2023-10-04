All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians create invisibility cloak for protection from Russian thermal imagers and drones

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:22

Ukraine, on the basis of the Brave1 coordinational platform, has developed super protection against Russian thermal imagers and drones with thermal imaging cameras.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "The cloak blocks the radiation of heat and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy. For example, to snipers or Special Operations Forces groups that perform combat tasks," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Advertisement:
 

The invention is compact and light; it weighs up to 2.5 kg. It has high protection against rain and wet snow.

Apart from that, the cloak does not burn and protects against high temperatures. The samples have already successfully been tested in the field.

"The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the front. We need even more," Fedorov stressed.

 

Background:

  • Brave1 is an association for the development of defence technologies in Ukraine. Brave1's team and specialised experts provide financial, informational and organisational support to startups and developers for technological superiority over Russia and Ukraine’s victory.
  • You can submit your own projects in the defence field through the Brave1 platform.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: