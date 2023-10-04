All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians create invisibility cloak for protection from Russian thermal imagers and drones

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:22

Ukraine, on the basis of the Brave1 coordinational platform, has developed super protection against Russian thermal imagers and drones with thermal imaging cameras.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "The cloak blocks the radiation of heat and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy. For example, to snipers or Special Operations Forces groups that perform combat tasks," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Advertisement:
 

The invention is compact and light; it weighs up to 2.5 kg. It has high protection against rain and wet snow.

Apart from that, the cloak does not burn and protects against high temperatures. The samples have already successfully been tested in the field.

"The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the front. We need even more," Fedorov stressed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 

Background:

  • Brave1 is an association for the development of defence technologies in Ukraine. Brave1's team and specialised experts provide financial, informational and organisational support to startups and developers for technological superiority over Russia and Ukraine’s victory.
  • You can submit your own projects in the defence field through the Brave1 platform.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: