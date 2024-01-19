All Sections
Database of foreign components in Russian weapon updated after Iskander-K strike on Chernihiv

Economichna PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 13:32
Database of foreign components in Russian weapon updated after Iskander-K strike on Chernihiv
Russian attack on Chernihiv on 19 August 2023. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram

Ukraine’s National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has added the details of the Iskander-K cruise missile that Russia used to strike the centre of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023, to the world's only open database of foreign components in weapons.

Source: National Agency for Corruption Prevention’s press service

Quote: "The base has been replenished with four new components from the SN-99 global navigation satellite system of the 9M727 Iskander-K cruise missile, which killed seven people, including a six-year-old girl. More than 150 people were injured."  

Details: Experts said that "the missile was manufactured no earlier than March 2023, which means that it is likely that these components were supplied to the aggressor after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine".

Background:

  • In December, the NACP announced the launch of the world's first open database of foreign components used by Russia and Iran in unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, electronic warfare systems and other types of weapons and military equipment.
  • Currently, the database posted on the War and Sanctions portal contains information on foreign components found in Russian and Iranian weapons used during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 24 February 2022.
  • On 19 August 2023, the Russian occupiers committed another war crime by launching a missile attack on the centre of Chernihiv.

