India wants to abandon purchasing Russian weapons

India is seeking to replace Russia as its largest arms supplier after Russia's war against Ukraine undermined its ability to supply components and spare parts.

Details: India, the world's largest arms importer, is gradually pivoting to the West as the United States seeks to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia has supplied 65% of India's arms purchases, totalling more than US$60 billion, over the past two decades, but the war in Ukraine has created a push to diversify India's arms base.

"We are not likely to sign any major military deal with Russia," noted Nandan Unnikrishnan, a Russia expert at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi.

Experts and officials say Russia has publicly called on India to strengthen defence ties, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is instead focusing on domestic arms production using Western technology.

This policy shift goes along with Modi's Make in India programme, which promotes domestic production. India's defence minister announced that the country plans to spend almost US$100 billion on defence contracts over the next decade.

India and the US plan to "fast-track" technological cooperation and joint production within the defence industry. The two countries signed an agreement in 2023 under which General Electric will produce engines for its fighter jets in India. This was the first such concession by the United States to non-allied countries.

Furthermore, Reuters sources reported that India is considering purchasing French fighter jets for its newest aircraft carrier. It also seeks to produce submarines using French, German or Spanish technology and fighter jets with American and French engines.

