All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In 2023, third fewer children were born than in 2021 – Opendatabot

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:13
In 2023, third fewer children were born than in 2021 – Opendatabot
Ukrainian women with their children. Stock photo: Getty Images

In 2023, a third fewer children were born in Ukraine than in 2021, the last year before the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: These statistics were published by the government data analysis service Opendatabot.

Details: According to the Ministry of Justice, more than 187,000 children were born in 2023. This is 32% less than in 2021, when 273,700 babies were born.

Advertisement:

Overall, the birth rate in Ukraine has been declining since 2013. In the period from 2010 to 2013, the number of newborns was about half a million annually.

 
Birth statistics in Ukraine from 2010 to 2023
Photo: Opendatabot

Since then, and until the outbreak of full-scale war, 6-7% fewer children were born every year. In 2022, the number of newborns plummeted by 25% to 206,000.

The largest decline in the birth rate in 2023, excluding the temporarily occupied territories and the areas of hostilities, was recorded in Kyiv – 19,900 babies were born there, which is 33% less than in 2021. However, the capital still retains its leadership in the number of newborns.

The second place was taken by Lviv Oblast (16,600 babies), and the third by Dnipro Oblast (14,400).

Compared to 2022, the birth rate increased last year in the frontline regions of Mykolaiv Oblast (+5%) and Kharkiv Oblast (+3%). At the same time, Poltava Oblast showed the largest decline among the oblasts (-18%).

Reminder: Demography expert Ella Libanova said that for the reproduction of generations in Ukraine, every woman should give birth to at least two children after the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: