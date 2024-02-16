Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held a meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier while on a visit in Berlin.
Source: Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel and Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy said that the situation on the front and Ukraine’s current defence needs had been discussed at the meeting.
Quote: "The security cooperation agreement signed between Ukraine and Germany today in Berlin is a significant step in strengthening our country's defence capabilities."
Zelenskyy thanked Germany and its people for their significant support for Ukraine.
Background:
- On 16 February during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, extending the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the signing of a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Ukraine following the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine a "historic step".
- The Office of the President of Ukraine published the text of the security agreement with Germany.
