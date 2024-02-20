All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Train with Ukrainian grain spilled by Polish protesters was going through Poland in transit

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 14:32
Train with Ukrainian grain spilled by Polish protesters was going through Poland in transit
Photo: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia ("Ukrainian Railways") has noted that the train carrying grain which was spilled by protesting Polish farmers was carrying freight to Germany and not Poland.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the Ukrainian freight was heading to Germany in transit through Poland.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukrzaliznytsia clearly adheres to the ban on grain exports to the Republic of Poland, which was implemented in April 2023, and only transports this kind of freight in transit through the territory of the neighbouring country. The Polish regulatory authorities inspect all cars at the border and seal them. This prevents Ukrainian grain from entering the Polish market," the company noted.

It is also noted that approximately 40 Ukrainian freight cars carrying agricultural products are awaiting reloading at the Medyka station. Polish Railways and the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland were notified of unauthorised interference with railway operations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: