Train with Ukrainian grain spilled by Polish protesters was going through Poland in transit

Ukrzaliznytsia ("Ukrainian Railways") has noted that the train carrying grain which was spilled by protesting Polish farmers was carrying freight to Germany and not Poland.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the Ukrainian freight was heading to Germany in transit through Poland.

Quote: "Ukrzaliznytsia clearly adheres to the ban on grain exports to the Republic of Poland, which was implemented in April 2023, and only transports this kind of freight in transit through the territory of the neighbouring country. The Polish regulatory authorities inspect all cars at the border and seal them. This prevents Ukrainian grain from entering the Polish market," the company noted.

It is also noted that approximately 40 Ukrainian freight cars carrying agricultural products are awaiting reloading at the Medyka station. Polish Railways and the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland were notified of unauthorised interference with railway operations.

