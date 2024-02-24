Posters with pro-Putin slogans show up at farmers' protests in Poland again

Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski on a meeting with Polish farmers in the village of Zosin. Photo: Polish Agriculture Ministry on Twitter (X)

On 24 February, posters with pro-Putin slogans appeared again at a protest rally of Polish farmers in the border village of Zosin, in the Lublin Voivodeship, which the organisers deny.

Controversial posters first appeared during the visit of Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski.

The text on them is the same as a loud poster from the protest in Gorzyczki, Silesian Voivodeship, which read: "Putin, put things right with Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers."

Wiesław Gryn, a representative of the Polish farmers' association Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village), which organises farmers' protests, told RMF FM that he was not involved in putting up controversial posters.

"There are guys who come [to the protests], I don’t know from which organisations, with the intention of harming the farming community. It's not one of ours. Some guys come and want to be seen," Gryn assured, adding that farmers quickly tore down the provocative posters.

It was reported that a farmer who posted a poster with the slogan "Putin, put things right with Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers" during a protest on Tuesday has been formally charged. He faces up to five years in prison.

