Czech arms manufacturer CSG in talks with Ukraine's state defence concern on joint ammunition production

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 23:17
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG), one of Europe's largest arms manufacturers, is offering to help Ukraine increase its own ammunition production amid a reduction in Western aid.

Source: Bloomberg

Michal Strnad, owner and CEO of the Czechoslovak Group, said the company would like to invest hundreds of millions of euros in Ukraine to increase its ammunition production capacity. 

CSG is currently negotiating with Ukrainian state defence concern Ukroboronprom on a potential joint venture and is looking for suitable locations to manufacture artillery, tank ammunition and heavy equipment.

"CSG alone has increased production of large-calibre ammunition at its plants in Slovakia, Spain and Serbia more than 10 times since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion," the company said in a statement.

"If we have an agreement, we would transfer our technology to Ukraine. That way we could use their capabilities and their people to ramp up production of artillery and tank ammo," Strnad said.

Besides ammunition, CSG manufactures military and civilian Tatra trucks, armoured vehicles and wheeled self-propelled howitzers, and upgrades Soviet T-72 tanks for the Ukrainian military. 

The company is building new production facilities in Czechia to meet growing global demand and is set to complete the US$1.9 billion acquisition of US-based Vista Outdoor Inc.’s ammunition business next month.

The European Union aims to buy 50% of its weapons from within the bloc by 2030 and to cooperate with Ukraine.

