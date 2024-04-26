Ukraine sends another batch of humanitarian grain to Sudan

Sudan has received another batch of Ukrainian grain within the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X social media platform

Quote: "This week, the Grain from Ukraine initiative, our Sudanese partners and the UN World Food Programme have delivered another batch of Ukrainian grain to Sudan, which will help 2 million people struggling with acute famine and absence of trade safety each month.

Ukraine continues to support the people of Sudan even while resisting Russian aggression itself. This is our main principle: we do not only seek aid from the world but also help others in this world."

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 80 million (US$ 2 million) to 11,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain for the Republic of Sudan in order to hand it over to UN food programmes.

"Food security is an important component of Ukraine’s Peace Formula since we consider it one of the main principles of global stability. We urge all countries to join the process of implementation of the Peace Formula and participate in the future Peace Summit in Switzerland.

We also call on all countries to condemn Russia’s terrorist attacks on Ukrainian agriculture, port infrastructure and the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed 215 port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

