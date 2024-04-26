All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine sends another batch of humanitarian grain to Sudan

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 April 2024, 16:50
Ukraine sends another batch of humanitarian grain to Sudan
Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Sudan has received another batch of Ukrainian grain within the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X social media platform

Quote: "This week, the Grain from Ukraine initiative, our Sudanese partners and the UN World Food Programme have delivered another batch of Ukrainian grain to Sudan, which will help 2 million people struggling with acute famine and absence of trade safety each month.

Advertisement:

Ukraine continues to support the people of Sudan even while resisting Russian aggression itself. This is our main principle: we do not only seek aid from the world but also help others in this world."

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 80 million (US$ 2 million) to 11,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain for the Republic of Sudan in order to hand it over to UN food programmes.

"Food security is an important component of Ukraine’s Peace Formula since we consider it one of the main principles of global stability. We urge all countries to join the process of implementation of the Peace Formula and participate in the future Peace Summit in Switzerland.

We also call on all countries to condemn Russia’s terrorist attacks on Ukrainian agriculture, port infrastructure and the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed 215 port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: