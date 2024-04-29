Ukraine's Security Service serves CEO of Kalibr missile manufacturer company with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served Farid Abdrakhmanov, the CEO of Russian company NPO Novator, with a notice of suspicion as his company is the main manufacturer of the Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "The official is a member of the inner circle of the top military-political leadership of Russia and is in charge of the main manufacturer company of the Kalibr cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

The investigation reports that Abdrakhmanov directly participated in the preparation and implementation of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the territory of our state."

More details: With this goal Abdrakhmanov organised a serial production and uninterrupted supply of missiles for Russia occupying forces – the Russians have actively been using the Kalibr cruise missiles to launch attacks on Ukraine.

"Based on the gathered evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served Abdrakhmanov with a notice of suspicion under Articles 27.5, 28.2 and 437.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging war of aggression committed by prior agreement).

Since the suspect is in the territory of Russia, the measures to hold him responsible for the crimes against our state are underway. The offender will inevitably be punished," the SSU added.

Support UP or become our patron!