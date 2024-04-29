All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service serves CEO of Kalibr missile manufacturer company with notice of suspicion

Economichna PravdaMonday, 29 April 2024, 18:48
Ukraine's Security Service serves CEO of Kalibr missile manufacturer company with notice of suspicion
Ukraine's Security Service serves CEO of Kalibr missile manufacturer company with notice of suspicion. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served Farid Abdrakhmanov, the CEO of Russian company NPO Novator, with a notice of suspicion as his company is the main manufacturer of the Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "The official is a member of the inner circle of the top military-political leadership of Russia and is in charge of the main manufacturer company of the Kalibr cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

The investigation reports that Abdrakhmanov directly participated in the preparation and implementation of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the territory of our state."

More details: With this goal Abdrakhmanov organised a serial production and uninterrupted supply of missiles for Russia occupying forces – the Russians have actively been using the Kalibr cruise missiles to launch attacks on Ukraine.

"Based on the gathered evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served Abdrakhmanov with a notice of suspicion under Articles 27.5, 28.2 and 437.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging war of aggression committed by prior agreement).

Since the suspect is in the territory of Russia, the measures to hold him responsible for the crimes against our state are underway. The offender will inevitably be punished," the SSU added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: