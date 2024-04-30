G7 agrees to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear power

Energy ministers of the G7 member countries have agreed to commit themselves to reducing dependence on Russian goods for their nuclear power sector.

Source: a communiqué following the meeting in Torino

The report notes that the G7 leaders are committed to reducing dependence on civilian goods related to Russia's nuclear industry, including promoting a diversified fuel supply chain free of Russian influence.

The G7 also stated that it would provide assistance to countries seeking to diversify their supply routes.

Quote: "We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components and services," the communiqué said.

In addition, the ministers committed themselves to promoting fusion as the energy source of the future.

