All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


G7 agrees to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear power

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 22:35
G7 agrees to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear power
The G7. Stock photo: Getty Images

Energy ministers of the G7 member countries have agreed to commit themselves to reducing dependence on Russian goods for their nuclear power sector.

Source: a communiqué following the meeting in Torino

The report notes that the G7 leaders are committed to reducing dependence on civilian goods related to Russia's nuclear industry, including promoting a diversified fuel supply chain free of Russian influence.

Advertisement:

The G7 also stated that it would provide assistance to countries seeking to diversify their supply routes. 

Quote: "We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components and services," the communiqué said.

In addition, the ministers committed themselves to promoting fusion as the energy source of the future.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: