Ukraine's drilling department sets new record for well drilling

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 1 May 2024, 18:30
Ukraine's drilling department sets new record for well drilling
Photo: Naftogaz

The Ukrburgaz drilling department, which is a part of the Naftogaz group (Naftogaz is a Ukrainian oil and gas company), set a record in excavation in April by drilling 40.1 km, which exceeds the maximum historical excavation record by 24%.

Source: press service of Naftogaz

Details: The previous achievement of Ukrburgaz in excavation was 32.4 km per month in November 2023.

"Despite the war, we continue drilling new wells, increasing gas production, filling underground storages and working towards improving production results in general," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz.

The company adds that such results were achieved thanks to:

  • well-coordinated teamwork and high-quality planning;
  • quick construction of drilling platforms (12 were built in March, four out of them using the resources of Ukrburgaz);
  • accelerated mobilisation of equipment and installation of drilling machines;
  • clear distribution of special vehicles to accelerate the start of drilling of nine wells. 

Oleh Tolmachev, head of the Ukrgazvydobuvannia company, the largest Ukrainian gas producer, stated that the company plans to drill 365,000 m in 2024.

