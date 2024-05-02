All Sections
New blackouts in 5 Ukrainian oblasts due to hostilities: over 400 settlements cut off from power supply

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 13:06
Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 410 settlements were cut off from the power supply as of the morning of 2 May, and new blackouts occurred in five Ukrainian oblasts due to the fighting.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company

Details: "A total of 410 settlements are without power as of this morning. New blackouts have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts due to the hostilities," the statement said.

In addition, the power grid is experiencing an electricity shortage during certain evening peak hours.

"Rolling blackouts are in effect throughout the day in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 200,000 household consumers suffered power cuts in the morning. Power consumption for the industry in [the city of] Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock," the press service added.

