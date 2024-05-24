EU demands that Russia explain unacceptable actions on Estonian border

The European Union expects Russia to explain the removal of buoys on the Estonian-Russian border on the Narva River and demands that they be immediately returned to their place.

Source: statement by EU diplomat Josep Borrell, European Union foreign policy chief, on Friday, European Pravda reports

Details: Borrell stressed that early on Thursday morning, Russian border guards unilaterally removed the light buoys installed by Estonia on the Narva River to demarcate the border with Russia.

Advertisement:

Borrell said the European Union has been closely monitoring the situation since its beginning, in cooperation and solidarity with Estonia and other member states.

Quote: "This border incident is part of a broader pattern of provocative behaviour and hybrid actions by Russia, including on its maritime and land borders in the Baltic Sea region. Such actions are unacceptable. The European Union expects an explanation by Russia about the removal of the buoys, and their immediate return," Borrell said.

The Estonian Border Guard Service reported that Russian border guards have removed more than 20 buoys installed to mark territorial waters on the Narva River.

The buoys help to prevent vessels from accidentally entering Russian inland waters.

Russian Chargé d'Affaires in Estonia Lenar Salimullin was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry over the incident.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa condemned the actions of Russian border guards, while Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called Russia's actions an unfriendly act.

Support UP or become our patron!