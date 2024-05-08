Russia is increasingly recruiting Latvians through Telegram – Latvian State Security Service

Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) has warned that Russian secret services are increasingly recruiting Latvian people to carry out destructive operations in the country via the Telegram messenger.

Source: Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry stated that recruitment attempts can be targeted, in which they approach a specific person with a proposition, and that people can also be found by posting bogus job offers in Telegram groups on various topics.

The secret service urges civilians to be watchful and report any unusual behaviour around key infrastructure.

They also emphasise that citizens should also keep an eye out for suspicious activity near major Latvian landmarks and symbols.

Lithuania’s Department of State Security has not ruled out the possibility of Russian provocations in the country on 9 May.

The Financial Times previously wrote that European intelligence agencies have warned their governments that Russia is planning sabotage across the continent.

