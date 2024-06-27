All Sections
Record-breaking number of cargoes has been exported during operation of Ukrainian sea corridor

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 15:12
Record-breaking number of cargoes has been exported during operation of Ukrainian sea corridor
Stock photo: Getty Images

Over the 10 months of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, facilitated by the Joint Defence Forces of Ukraine, 55 million tonnes of cargo have been exported.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Restoration of the Ukraine

Details: In total, 1,954 vessels were loaded and 55 million tonnes of cargo were transported.

With that, 37.4 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported to 45 countries of the world.

The constant increase of the scale of transportations is a sign of the efficiency of the Ukrainian sea corridor which Ukraine opened 10 months ago on its own, solely through the efforts of the Joint Defence Forces.

"Despite constant attacks on port infrastructure, Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of world trade security," the ministry adds.

At the moment 68 vessels, which are exporting almost 2 million tonnes of cargo, are waiting to enter the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports.  

Background:

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine finished the investigation and renewed the notices of suspicion in the case regarding the appropriation of property of the Odesa International Airport valued at 118 million hryvnias (about US$2.9 million) and with income of over 2.5 million hryvnias (about US$61,000).

After Russia left the Black Sea Grain Initiative last summer, 1,300 vessels used a temporary sea route created by Ukraine and its international partners.

Support UP or become our patron!

