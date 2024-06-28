All Sections
Zelenskyy signs law on rebooting Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security

Economichna PravdaFriday, 28 June 2024, 23:09
Zelenskyy signs law on rebooting Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law to reboot the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), which is necessary to meet Ukraine's obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Source: Law No. 10439 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Financial Committee, said that the deadline for the IMF and Ukraine Facility has been met.

As reported, on 20 June, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in the second reading. 

The law was agreed upon with international partners.

It stipulates that the new head of the BES should be selected by a six-member commission, half of whom are international experts with a casting vote.

The law provides for mandatory recertification of the Bureau's employees, which should be conducted by a commission consisting of six people from the new BES director and six from international partners at the suggestion of Ukrainian business.

Over the next three years, personnel commissions will operate: six members from the BES and six from partners.

In addition, the document establishes a mandatory psychophysiological examination with the use of a polygraph before a person is appointed to a position at the BES.

