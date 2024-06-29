All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Mine cut off from power grid in Donetsk Oblast because of Russian attacks

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 29 June 2024, 11:11
Mine cut off from power grid in Donetsk Oblast because of Russian attacks
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian attacks have damaged an overhead power transmission line in Donetsk Oblast. The substation, household consumers and a mine connected to it have been cut off from the power grid. 

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine 

Details: At the time of the outage, 73 workers were in the mine, and they were brought to the surface. All consumers have been reconnected.

Advertisement:

In addition, a metal ball with a diameter of 15 cm was found on the territory of one of the high-voltage substations in Lviv Oblast; it was a fragment of a cluster munition from a Russian Kh-101 missile. The State Emergency Service removed the munition from the substation.

A Russian attack caused a simultaneous power outage for 413 consumers in six settlements in Chernihiv Oblast.

On 28 June, Ukraine additionally received emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia to partially cover the electricity deficit.

Advertisement:

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 35,203 MWh. No exports are expected.

Background

On Saturday, 29 June, rolling power outages will be applied throughout the day from 00:00 to 24:00.

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: