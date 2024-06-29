Mine cut off from power grid in Donetsk Oblast because of Russian attacks

Russian attacks have damaged an overhead power transmission line in Donetsk Oblast. The substation, household consumers and a mine connected to it have been cut off from the power grid.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: At the time of the outage, 73 workers were in the mine, and they were brought to the surface. All consumers have been reconnected.

In addition, a metal ball with a diameter of 15 cm was found on the territory of one of the high-voltage substations in Lviv Oblast; it was a fragment of a cluster munition from a Russian Kh-101 missile. The State Emergency Service removed the munition from the substation.

A Russian attack caused a simultaneous power outage for 413 consumers in six settlements in Chernihiv Oblast.

On 28 June, Ukraine additionally received emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia to partially cover the electricity deficit.

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 35,203 MWh. No exports are expected.

Background:

On Saturday, 29 June, rolling power outages will be applied throughout the day from 00:00 to 24:00.

