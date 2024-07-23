One of China's largest state-owned banks exits Moscow Exchange

Bank of China, one of China's largest state-owned banks, has ceased cooperation with the Moscow Exchange after it was hit by US sanctions.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Previously, the subsidiary of the Chinese credit institution, Bank of China JSC, acted as a yuan clearing bank, ensuring that all transactions in Chinese currency were conducted on the stock exchange market.

Currently, ICBC Bank, China's second state-owned bank, clears transactions in yuan. Still, its operations may also be suspended: the US Treasury's licence to conduct transactions with the sanctioned exchange is valid only until mid-August.

When it expires, Chinese banks will face sanctions, and exchange trading in yuan in Russia may halt.

Background:

Direct payments in yuan are increasingly being frozen or delayed after the US expanded the criteria for imposing sanctions in June.

The Shanghai-based subsidiary of VTB (Russian state-run bank) and small Chinese border banks, through which Russia and China were going to make payments without further delay, have restricted the conversion of roubles into yuan.

On 24 June, the Russian subsidiary of the Bank of China suspended all transactions with Russian banks due to US sanctions.

