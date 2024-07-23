All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One of China's largest state-owned banks exits Moscow Exchange

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 23 July 2024, 15:06
One of China's largest state-owned banks exits Moscow Exchange
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Bank of China, one of China's largest state-owned banks, has ceased cooperation with the Moscow Exchange after it was hit by US sanctions. 

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Previously, the subsidiary of the Chinese credit institution, Bank of China JSC, acted as a yuan clearing bank, ensuring that all transactions in Chinese currency were conducted on the stock exchange market.

Advertisement:

Currently, ICBC Bank, China's second state-owned bank, clears transactions in yuan. Still, its operations may also be suspended: the US Treasury's licence to conduct transactions with the sanctioned exchange is valid only until mid-August.

When it expires, Chinese banks will face sanctions, and exchange trading in yuan in Russia may halt.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Direct payments in yuan are increasingly being frozen or delayed after the US expanded the criteria for imposing sanctions in June.
  • The Shanghai-based subsidiary of VTB (Russian state-run bank) and small Chinese border banks, through which Russia and China were going to make payments without further delay, have restricted the conversion of roubles into yuan.
  • On 24 June, the Russian subsidiary of the Bank of China suspended all transactions with Russian banks due to US sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: