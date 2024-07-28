All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdraws from Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 28 July 2024, 15:05
Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdraws from Olympics
Anhelina Kalinina. Photo: NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team

Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina has withdrawn from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: official website of the Olympics

Details: Yurii Sosnovskyi, Vice President of Ukraine's Tennis Federation, said Kalinina had withdrawn due to a cold. He said the 26-year-old tennis star had a fever on the morning of 28 July.

Advertisement:

The tennis player herself explained her decision to the National Olympic Committee's press office.

Quote: "Unfortunately we spent a long time on the courts yesterday waiting for the competition to start. It was raining the whole time, and this morning I had a sore throat. Of course I was very upset, because it was a big dream and an honour for me to play at the Olympics and represent my country, especially at such a difficult time. But still, we decided not to risk it to avoid any complications. Thank you to everyone for your support, and I wish victory to all the Ukrainian athletes!"

Kalinina had been due to face Dutch player Arantxa Rus in the opening round. Australia’s Olivia Gadecki will take Kalinina’s place.

Advertisement:

Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostiuk and Daiana Yastremska are now the only Ukrainians competing in the tennis singles at the 2024 Olympics. All of them will play their opening matches today, 28 July.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: