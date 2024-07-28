Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdraws from Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina has withdrawn from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: official website of the Olympics

Details: Yurii Sosnovskyi, Vice President of Ukraine's Tennis Federation, said Kalinina had withdrawn due to a cold. He said the 26-year-old tennis star had a fever on the morning of 28 July.

The tennis player herself explained her decision to the National Olympic Committee's press office.

Quote: "Unfortunately we spent a long time on the courts yesterday waiting for the competition to start. It was raining the whole time, and this morning I had a sore throat. Of course I was very upset, because it was a big dream and an honour for me to play at the Olympics and represent my country, especially at such a difficult time. But still, we decided not to risk it to avoid any complications. Thank you to everyone for your support, and I wish victory to all the Ukrainian athletes!"

Kalinina had been due to face Dutch player Arantxa Rus in the opening round. Australia’s Olivia Gadecki will take Kalinina’s place.

Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostiuk and Daiana Yastremska are now the only Ukrainians competing in the tennis singles at the 2024 Olympics. All of them will play their opening matches today, 28 July.

