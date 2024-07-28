All Sections
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 28 July 2024, 18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
Marta Kostyuk. Stock photo: Champion

The first racket of Ukraine Marta Kostyuk (19) defeated the representative of New Zealand Lulu Sun (55) in the first round of the Olympic Games-2024.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted 1 hour and 23 minutes and ended with the score 6-4, 6-3.

The 22-year-old tennis player from Kyiv did not start the match well, losing her serve in the third game. However, Marta did not allow her opponent to get the upper hand, and she made two breaks herself, resulting in a victory in the opening game.

Kostyuk dominated the second set, winning four games in a row. However, the Ukrainian lacked the consistency to make a clean sweep. Sun was able to reignite the intrigue of the game, but she could not achieve victory. 

It is worth noting that this was Marta's first Olympic match. In the following round, she will compete against the winner of the match between Clara Burel (France) and Kateřina Siniaková (Czechia).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
