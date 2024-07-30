All Sections
13 Ukrainian athletes to perform on fourth Olympic Day

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 09:04
13 Ukrainian athletes to perform on fourth Olympic Day
Bronze medallist of the 2024 Olympic Games Olha Kharlan with the Ukrainian team. Stock photo: NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team

On the fourth day of the 2024 Olympic Games, 30 July, 13 Ukrainian athletes representing 9 sports will take to the Paris arena. The football team will also play a key match of the group stage against Argentina.

The Ukrainian team of female épée fencers are the only Ukrainian athletes who will compete for medals on this day.

A total of 12 sets of medals in 8 sports will be up for grabs on 30 July.

Background: A total of 140 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for the Olympics. The national athletes will compete in 25 sports.

