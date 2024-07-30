13 Ukrainian athletes to perform on fourth Olympic Day

Bronze medallist of the 2024 Olympic Games Olha Kharlan with the Ukrainian team. Stock photo: NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team

On the fourth day of the 2024 Olympic Games, 30 July, 13 Ukrainian athletes representing 9 sports will take to the Paris arena. The football team will also play a key match of the group stage against Argentina.

The Ukrainian team of female épée fencers are the only Ukrainian athletes who will compete for medals on this day.

The schedule can be found here: Olympics Schedule.

Advertisement:

A total of 12 sets of medals in 8 sports will be up for grabs on 30 July.

Background: A total of 140 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for the Olympics. The national athletes will compete in 25 sports.

Support UP or become our patron!