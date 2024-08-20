Russian forces turn nature reserve near Mariupol into military training grounds

Russian occupation forces have set up their military camps in the Kamiani Mohyly (Stone Graves) nature reserve near the village of Nazarivka in the Mariupol district of Donetsk Oblast. The unique nature reserve has been nearly destroyed as a result of Russian military activity there.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: The Kamiani Mohyly (Stone Graves) nature reserve is part of the Ukrainian State Steppe Nature Reserve located in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. It covers an area of about 400 hectares and is a unique geological, historical and cultural site.

Rock formations found in the reserve date back approximately two billion years and were home to many species of plants and animals, including some rare species listed in the Red Book of Ukraine.

Andriushchenko said that over the last month, a large number of Russian troops have been seen around the nature reserve.

"Given their behaviour and the nature of their activities, including the use of heavy military equipment and the creation of shooting ranges [at the nature reserve], it’s logical to conclude that the Kamiani Mohyly reserve has been ruined," he said.

Andriushchenko also said that Russian forces have earlier destroyed the Meotyda nature reserve, which stretches from Mariupol to the village of Babakh-Taram. Unique nesting sites for birds listed in the Red Book were destroyed as a result of Russian shelling and the deployment of military forces to the area.

Russian forces also destroyed the Chaiechyi Ostriv (Gulls’ Island) situated on the Bilosarai Spit, an important mating site for many species of birds, Andriushchenko said.

Background:

On 19 August, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the Askaniia-Nova biosphere reserve in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast has been destroyed, but the Russian-appointed director of the reserve told the media that it was too soon to say that the entire reserve has been completely destroyed.

