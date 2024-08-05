Ukrainian runner Ryzhykova reaches Olympics semifinals in 400 metre hurdles

Ukrainian athlete Hanna Ryzhykova has qualified for the 400m hurdles semifinals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian completed the distance in 54.95 seconds, matching her season record. This was her second-place finish, earning her the final quota for the race's semifinals.

Shana Grebo, a Frenchwoman, won the stage. The semifinals of the 400-metre run will be held tomorrow, on 6 August. The competition starts at 21:07 Kyiv time.

Ryzhykova will be competing in her third Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the 4x400 relay at the London Olympics in 2012. She also finished fifth in the 400 metres hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Viktoriia Tkachuk, another Ukrainian runner, finished her campaign at the Paris Games by finishing last in her consolation race.

