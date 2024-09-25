All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian tactical clothes manufacturer M-Tac managed to retain 70% of personnel after Russian attack

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzWednesday, 25 September 2024, 20:50
Ukrainian tactical clothes manufacturer M-Tac managed to retain 70% of personnel after Russian attack
Tactical clothes. Stock photo: M-Tac on Facebook

After a Russian attack in January 2024, which significantly damaged production facilities of the M-Tac manufacturer of tactical clothes, the company managed to retain 70% of its staff with the help of Ukrainian brands.

Source: Oleksandr Karasiov, founder of the M-Tac company, during the export forum of Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: After the attack on M-Tac's facilities in January 2014, the company did not export its products for about two months, as the warehouse with materials was completely destroyed.

Advertisement:

After that, M-Tac received additional investments for recovery.

"It gave us an opportunity to overcome the zero or minus point of our business. Now we employ about a thousand people in Ukraine, and we had to hire contractors from other brands. Our factories kept working as ordinary factories, and other brands made concessions for us. This helped us retain 70% of our staff," Karasiov revealed.

The lack of a workforce remains the biggest problem for recovering the company's capacity.

Advertisement:

"We lack qualified employees, and there is an outflow of workforce from Ukraine. With the workforce we have now, there can be no large-scale production," Karasiov added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: