Ukrainian tactical clothes manufacturer M-Tac managed to retain 70% of personnel after Russian attack

After a Russian attack in January 2024, which significantly damaged production facilities of the M-Tac manufacturer of tactical clothes, the company managed to retain 70% of its staff with the help of Ukrainian brands.

Source: Oleksandr Karasiov, founder of the M-Tac company, during the export forum of Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: After the attack on M-Tac's facilities in January 2014, the company did not export its products for about two months, as the warehouse with materials was completely destroyed.

After that, M-Tac received additional investments for recovery.

"It gave us an opportunity to overcome the zero or minus point of our business. Now we employ about a thousand people in Ukraine, and we had to hire contractors from other brands. Our factories kept working as ordinary factories, and other brands made concessions for us. This helped us retain 70% of our staff," Karasiov revealed.

The lack of a workforce remains the biggest problem for recovering the company's capacity.

"We lack qualified employees, and there is an outflow of workforce from Ukraine. With the workforce we have now, there can be no large-scale production," Karasiov added.

