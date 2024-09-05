All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 September 2024, 16:22
Ukrainian parliament appoints President's Office Deputy Head Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture
Mykola Tochytskyi. Photo: Tochytskyi on Facebook

At a meeting on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted to appoint Mykola Tochytskyi as the minister of culture and strategic communications. Tochytskyi previously worked as a deputy of Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on social media

Quote: "Voting for appointment of Mykola Tochytskyi as minister of culture and strategic communications of Ukraine. A total of 252 MPs voted in favour."

In addition, the draft resolution specifies the new name of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy – from now on, it will be changed to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended the appointment of Tochytsky as the minister of culture and strategic communications.

Details: Mykola Tochytskyi has worked as a diplomat for a long time and was Ukraine's representative to the European Union. In 2021, he was appointed as a deputy to the then-foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. In April 2024, he became Yermak's deputy.

Ukrainska Pravda noted that Tochytskyi and Yermak were classmates at the Institute of International Relations.

Ministry of CultureVerkhovna Rada
