Mariia KabatsiiWednesday, 27 November 2024, 12:31
The Vampire Diaries star to take a lead role in Ukraine war series – photo
Paul Wesley in The Vampire Diaries

American actor Paul Wesley (Star Trek and The Vampire Diaries) will star in and co-produce the miniseries Unspoken, which centres on the war in Ukraine. The screenplay was co-written by Ukrainian screenwriter and director Zhanna Ozirna (Honeymoon). 

The six-episode series is set against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Pavlo (Wesley), a former soldier now working in Poland, receives a call from his wife in Kyiv on the first day of the full-scale invasion. Determined to protect his family, he embarks on a journey back to Ukraine to bring them to safety.

"In a world engulfed by war, I want to explore the human experience amid such tragedy through the story of my character and his family. My hope is that viewers will emotionally connect with the protagonist's journey and take away powerful lessons about life, resilience, and values, gaining a deeper understanding of the human spirit under pressure," Wesley explained.

The series concept was developed by Polish screenwriter and director Filip Siczyński, with Ukrainian screenwriter and director Zhanna Ozirna contributing to the script during its initial stages. David Straiton (Narcos, Star Trek and Law & Order) will direct the series.

The project received a grant from the Ukrainian Film Academy in 2022, supported by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity. 

Filming will take place in English, Ukrainian, and Polish, with production scheduled for the winter of 2025-26 across various locations in Eastern Europe.

About Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley (real name Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski) is an American actor and producer with Polish ancestry. He is fluent in Polish.

 
Paul Wesley in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paul Wesley has appeared in several TV series, including Guiding Light, Smallville, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, his most famous role is that of Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, which earned him significant fame. For his portrayal of Stefan, Wesley won two Teen Choice Awards in 2010.

