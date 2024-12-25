All Sections
Škoda JS secretly delivers equipment for nuclear power plants to Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 25 December 2024, 17:07
Škoda JS secretly delivers equipment for nuclear power plants to Ukraine
Škoda JS

The Czech company Škoda JS of the ČEZ group has supplied eight new drives for the reactors of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to Ukraine in complete secrecy.

Source: Novinky, a Czech media outlet, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: The leading European company completed delivery before Christmas and handed over eight new drives for two VVER 440 reactors.

"Due to Russia's repeated attacks on energy infrastructure, we are reporting this only now, when we have delivered the last cargo to its destination," said Karel Samec, a spokesman for the engineering company.

He said that the devices ensure stable operation of the reactor and allow it to be regulated, which will help ensure a stable supply of electricity to the war-torn country.

Recently, ÚJV Řež, which is also part of the ČEZ Group, manufactured and delivered a special cable to reinforce the reactor's protective building. It weighs 13 tonnes and measures 173 metres.

According to the contract, Škoda JS shipped 76 drives to the Rivne NPP. Most of them have already been installed and are in operation. The remaining ones are ready to replace those that will complete their work.

The value of the contract is not disclosed at the request of the customer.

ŠKODA JS is currently the only manufacturer in the world that can supply this type of drive to Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The only other alternative manufacturer is Russia.

The company expects to expand cooperation, including with the Pivdennoukrainsk (South Ukraine) NPP. ŠKODA JS is also actively working in connection with the already announced expansion plan for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Background: The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has withdrawn the draft law on the construction of Khmelnytskyi NPP units from consideration.

