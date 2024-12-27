All Sections
Zelenskyy: Syria to receive 500 tonnes of Ukrainian flour as part of humanitarian programme

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 27 December 2024, 11:05
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Facebook

Ukraine has sent 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine programme.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: "500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our Grain From Ukraine humanitarian programme in cooperation with the WFP," he tweeted.

The flour will be delivered to 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, in the coming weeks. "Each package weighs 15 kg and can feed a family of five for one month," Zelenskyy added.

Background: Ukraine has shipped 23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize to Mozambique and Malawi as part of the Grain from Ukraine programme.

