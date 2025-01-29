All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian grain exports set to plunge to "Soviet levels" in 2025 – Moscow Times

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 16:45
Russian grain exports set to plunge to Soviet levels in 2025 – Moscow Times
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia is close to losing its leading position in the global grain market for the first time in many years, with grain exports expected to decline by a third in 2025.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: That’s the prediction of the Russian Grain Union, a major industry association comprising nearly 300 agricultural organisations that account for 90% of national grain exports.

Advertisement:

The Russian Grain Union estimates that next year, Russian farmers will sell 48-49 million tonnes of grain abroad, down from 72 million tonnes last year. Its president, Arkady Zlochevsky, said at a press conference that wheat exports could fall to 41-42 million tonnes, a drop of over 16 million tonnes, or 28%, compared to last year.

Grain exports are one of the Russian economy's primary sources of foreign currency earnings, bringing in US$15.5 billion in 2023. But they are plummeting rapidly. The ProZerno centre reports that volumes were down 42% year on year as of the end of January compared to the same month in 2024, with farmers exporting almost 2.5 million tonnes since the beginning of the month. Zlochevsky noted that there has always been a drop in January, "but never by half".

Grain exports are down following a harvest that was hit by bad weather and the government's decision to ban seed imports.

Advertisement:

An additional blow to farmers was the grain export duties that have been in place since 2021. The result of the government’s policy on agriculture will be a drop in harvests "to the Soviet level – rock bottom," Zlochevsky said.

Background: Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is increasingly worried about the problems in Russia's war economy, just as Donald Trump is calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

grainRussiaexport
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
grain
Lithuanian Klaipeda port to launch investigation into trade of stolen Ukrainian grain
UK to help Ukraine track grain stolen by Russia from occupied territories
Ukraine plans to expand Grain from Ukraine programme
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: