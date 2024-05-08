Swedish general Dennis Gyllensporre: "I don't think NATO countries want to be seen as a part of the conflict"

"I don't think NATO countries want to be seen as a part of the conflict. And that's not helpful either. The important part is for them to be committed to setting conditions for Ukraine to be successful and provide the support needed. This is a process that takes a lot of time. From where I stand, I see also in this area of progress, but, I mean Ukraine is in an urgent situation now for additional support. Again, the process of decision-making is not keeping up with what is needed in support of a successful Ukrainian campaign".

Is the Alliance ready to change its perception of non-involvement in the conflict, considering that Russian missiles targeting Ukraine are periodically entering NATO airspace?

In the new episode of the podcast "(un)Safe Country", its host Alina Frolova talks to Lieutenant General (ret.) Dr Dennis Gillensporre, Associate Professor in Security Policy and Strategy at the Swedish Defence University, Force Commander of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) from 2018 to 2021. The conversation is about the prospects of Ukraine's victory, weapons and tactics of war, the United States and Sweden, NATO and its role in the Black Sea region, and the prospects for the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.