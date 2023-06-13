Head of UAnimals Oleksandr Todorchuk: "Ecocide does not have any boundaries" 

It has been more than one year since the Russian Federation led by none other than Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine illicitly for the second time. For all of the heroism, valour and durability that the Ukrainian nation continues to exhibit, even they did not foresee the cataclysmic series of events that would befall on their homeland.

At the time of writing, thousands of Ukrainian civilians and service men and women have solemnly lost their lives and an inestimable quantity of buildings have been reduced to nothing more than rubble. Yet, there is another casualty of War that often goes unremembered. A type of casualty that is affectionate, loyal and in most cases, lenient.

These types of casualties live amongst us – some sleep outside, others prefer to lay inside and then there are the fortunate few who even get to sleep on our beds. It’s animals.

Back in 2016, a man by the name of Oleksandr Todorchuk founded the animal welfare organisation known as UAnimals. The former journalist and law graduate primarily focused his efforts on putting an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses and advocating to end the use of animal fur within Ukraine. As the organisation continued to expand, so did Vladimir Putin’s imperialistic ambitions.

Oleksandr Todorchuk alongside a stray dog All photos: UAnimals

During the early months of 2022, following the full-scale Russian invasion, UAnimals were faced with an unprecedented task – to save the animals of Ukraine. They had transformed from an organization which primarily focused on campaigning and social action into a life-saving, emergency aid and rehabilitation centre for animals overwhelmed by the War.

We caught up with the Head of UAnimals, Oleksandr Todorchuk, in order to gain further insight into how the recent destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has affected local wildlife populations both environmentally and ecologically, and the Operational Director, Olga Chevganiuk, to find out more about how the War is directly affecting Ukraine’s animals and hence how UAnimals themselves are subsisting through times of toil and distress.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declared that the Russians have committed ‘ecocide’ in the Kherson Oblast, purposely destroying the Kakhovka Dam. In your own words, can you explain the scale of devastation that has transpired from the obliteration of the dam?

Oleksandr: Well, I can only say that the current situation is nothing short of disastrous. This particular incident is yet another momentous Russian crime not only against the Ukrainian people, but also the animals and ecological system of our country.

The primary issue which people must immediately understand is that there is currently no ecological system in the Kherson Oblast at this moment – it has been devastated. Regarding the animals that are entangled in this catastrophe, it’s an immense problem for domesticated pets, as they cannot do anything to save themselves, they must be helped! Other domestic animals who live on farmlands also cannot retreat from the flooded areas, they are tragically dying. Unfortunately, many of the wild animals residing in the surrounding areas are also suffering a similar fate.

A volunteer comforts a recently rescued dog

The Kherson Oblast is extraordinarily diverse and bountiful with wild nature and a wide variety of different species. This region is also home to many animals who are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List – this therefore means that particular animals are at risk of extinction, endangered and vulnerable. Some of the animals may simply disappear, never to be seen again, mainly due to the rising water levels. It’s basically the equivalent of keeping an animal in a cage underwater, that’s how I view the situation.

If some of these species do become extinct, the impact on an ecological system that is already on its knees will be irremediable. For now, it’s impossible to gauge the full extent of the problem, it shall only be possible to do so after the water levels have decreased.

As an animal welfare organization that prides itself on rescuing and taking care of animals, how exactly are the UAnimals team managing to help and evacuate vulnerable animals from the Kherson Oblast? There have also been a number of reports proclaiming that the Russian Armed Forces have been firing upon volunteers who are trying desperately to evacuate both people and animals from the flooding – is that statement correct?

Oleksandr: At the moment, there are currently twelve different UAnimals evacuation teams based in Kherson. Amidst our evacuation teams, we have a number of veterinary vehicles based on the ground. Each vehicle contains medical aid and food in order to help animals with. Our evacuation teams are working around the clock to evacuate and help animals from areas in and around Kherson. UAnimals is not only rescuing domesticated pets, but wild and other domestic animals. The worst area in the Kherson Oblast at the moment is a river island located around the Dnipro river known as Ostriv, it is absolutely dreadful there. Yesterday [09/06/2023 – ed.], we managed to save around three hundred animals and today I believe that figure will increase.

Additionally, we also bring large quantities of animal food with us so that we are able to feed street animals, provide food to people who have animals at home and assist other animal shelters along with their volunteers. On top of all of these evacuations and donations, we also try to focus our attention on the Lower Dnipro National Nature Park – yesterday [09/06/2023 - ed.], we managed to donate $190,500 to help the park rangers there in their mission to save vulnerable animals.

Kittens that had to be evacuated

By the way, your statement is indeed correct, the Russian Armed Forces are firing directly at civilians, volunteers and animals. They simply disregard any form of human or animal life.

Having to evacuate animals from such a precarious situation is undoubtedly arduous and treacherous. Are there particular types of specific equipment that the UAnimals team needs in order to carry out their job? What kind of assistance do you require to continue helping animals there?

Oleksandr: First and foremost, we require skilled volunteers who possess both extensive knowledge and experience when it comes to working with animals. All of our evacuation team members are people who have worked and assisted in the evacuation of numerous kinds of animals ever since the beginning of the War. Typically, we tend to evacuate many animals from the Luhansk Oblast and the Donetsk Oblast as these are two regions that have suffered extensively. If you could only imagine how many stories our team members could recall...

Since the beginning of the full-scale War, UAnimals has successfully evacuated thousands of animals – cows, pigs, tigers and even ten lions! If this War has given us anything, it’s experience. With regards to necessary equipment, we mainly require animal cages and an array of different veterinary equipment in order to treat each animal accordingly. Especially during such moments as we are living through today, the need for more rescue cars which contain veterinary equipment is also essential for us.

Volunteers continue to provide medical treatment to animals in the city of Kherson

The Ukrainian government announced that the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam is the largest environmental and ecological disaster in Europe in the last ten years and most likely the worst within Ukraine since the Chernobyl Disaster in 1986. In your opinion, what shall the biggest consequences be regarding local wildlife and ecosystems?

Oleksandr: As I previously mentioned, the main issue is that the ecological system has been completely destroyed. It’s both a downhearted and highly complex problem because animals are dying and species are disappearing in front of our very own eyes. We now have to deal with the issue of clean drinking water. The UAnimals team is wholeheartedly trying to help everyone in the Kherson Oblast, not just animals but also people as well – they all urgently need clean water to drink. It’s honestly a complete and utter disaster, there shall undoubtedly be problems with the agricultural sphere for many years to come.

A local man hands his pet over to rescue workers

Although, from what I have personally witnessed thus far, I believe that this specific issue is not only going to impact Ukraine, but many more European countries. That is exactly why the world should stop Russia in its tracks right now! Ecocide does not have any boundaries. Perhaps there are people in other countries who say ‘okay, I understand that the War is terrible and Russia is continuing to murder Ukrainians, but actually the War is not in my country’, however when we are discussing ecocide, it’s an issue that will affect many people, not just Ukrainians. To put it bluntly, we are not only talking about an ecological problem, we are witnessing ecological crime of the highest order and that is why it’s of great importance to stress that Russia is not only a terrorist state, but also an eco-terrorist country.

You must also understand that UAnimals is not only working in Kherson, but also alongside a number of different volunteers abroad. These volunteers partake in rallies, particularly in our international-focused campaign – Stop Ecocide Ukraine. All of us here at UAnimals politely urge political leaders all around the world to declare that Russia is an eco-terrorist nation and each country should take the necessary steps to stop them with harsher sanctions – the ultimate objective being a Ukrainian victory.

A UAnimals protest held abroad

I’d personally like to add that I am extremely grateful and thankful to the many different people from around the world who have contacted us over the past couple of days. These people generously offered to help us with donations and sent messages of support. If there happens to be someone reading this article at the moment who would like to assist UAnimals, I would like to tell you this; first of all, you must spread the message of truth about the situation in Ukraine – terrorism and ecocide. You should discuss the War in Ukraine with your friends, even if you only have one friend on Facebook, you can inform them about what is happening here!

Next, you can be part of our campaign – Stop Ecocide Ukraine. You could go into the street of your local town or city carrying a banner, explaining to people that Russian ecocide is currently taking place in our country and that your nation ought to help us in our battle against Russia, as it’s not only for us Ukrainians, but it’s for you too. If you’re feeling up to it, you could even create and sign a petition to present to your government. If you’d personally like to stay updated with us here at UAnimals, we have both an Instagram and Twitter page in English, so you can find out more about what you can do to help Ukraine’s animals.

Before the unexpected collapse of the Kakhovka Dam, we had previously contacted the Operational Director of UAnimals – Olga Chevganiuk, in order to gain a further understanding of how UAnimals is coming to the aid of vulnerable animals all around Ukraine and an insight into how the organization manages to function during wartime.

Olga Chevganiuk

Following the Russian invasion, have you noticed any societal changes amongst your fellow Ukrainians with regards to how people care and think about animals in general? Has the War also prompted a new wave of interest and curiosity about how people can contribute to the longevity of animal habitats and ecosystems?

Olga: Two things in particular which have stood out to me are; how humour tends to typically ruin all false theories that Russia persistently tries to promote and that a great deal of people sincerely care about the well-being of animals including our courageous Armed Forces, who often save animals on a regular basis despite facing constant incoming fire on the front lines. Both of these phenomenons are rather complicated and precarious to measure. Yet, constantly witnessing Ukrainian people who opt not to leave their city, despite it been under fire, just because they do not want to leave their animals and pets behind, provides us a with an enormous amount of optimism that people do truly believe that all lives matter – this is not just a UAnimals motto, but rather a deep sense of trust commonly shared between the majority of people.

On a more sensitive note, it’s of great importance that people all around the world understand exactly how much the Ukrainian animal kingdom is suffering due to the effects of the War. On a day-to-day basis, what are the most common types of injuries that animals are sustaining?

Olga: This is an extremely difficult question for me to answer due to the exceedingly unpleasant background surrounding it. There are many different types of injuries that animals sustain – these can range from external factors such as wounds from shelling and shrapnel all the way to more internal factors such as psychological suffering which is mainly caused by the constant stress of the War, deafening sounds repeatedly pummelling the environment and hunger due to a lack of food. These are just some of the reasons as to why we expanded the outreach of our organization in order to deliver medicine and other imperative supplies to shelters around Ukraine so that animals can survive.

A recently evacuated dog

Regarding the illegally annexed territories – Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya – as well as recently liberated Kherson, what is currently happening there with regards to the welfare of animals? Are you able to remain in contact with your colleagues there?

Olga: The ongoing situation differs from territory to territory. First of all, we still have many colleagues that are based in Zaporizhzhya. We maintain regular contact with them and we’re often able to assist them by providing both humanitarian aid and financial support, but many of our team members there all reside quite close to the frontline.

As you pointed out, Kherson has been liberated now and our evacuation team was there the very next day following the visit of our President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. When our team first arrived in the Kherson region, we immediately stopped at the villages that were hit particularly aggressively by the Russians surrounding the city of Kherson itself. So, with that in mind, the city of Kherson therefore has more or less enough humanitarian aid, however the Kherson Oblast is languishing behind immensely – the UAnimals team is doing their utmost to help villages and towns throughout the Kherson Oblast.

A rescued cat

Regarding Donetsk and Luhansk, it’s practically impossible to send help to these territories as they have both been temporarily occupied by the Russian forces, thus we are not able to either access or vacate animals from those territories. Although, sometimes we have been able to discover ways to provide help to these occupied territories.

However, I must inform you that the current situation there within the occupied territories is appalling because prices for animal food and nutrition cost as much as three times more than normal, many people there have no form of employment and the daunting atmosphere makes it not particularly easy to take proper care of animals. Anyhow, regardless of this situation, our ever so brave people are waiting for the Ukrainian Army to liberate them – they are all doing as best they can to save the lives of animals in the meantime.

Are there any particular areas of the organization which require more funding than others? What are UAnimal’s current objectives and how exactly can people help the organization to continue to grow and succeed?

Olga: UAnimals is continually fundraising for a wide variety of different projects, however at this current time, we have one highly important fundraiser that is ongoing. The fundraiser which we are working towards at the moment is to support animals affected by the explosion at Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant. There is also a desperate need for animal shelters to purchase generators as this is one of the only ways in which these shelters are able to keep their animals warm and to continue feeding them.

Furthermore, there is a high volume of other crucial items that shelters require all the way from cages, electrical appliances and fuel etc. Most recently, we successfully completed another important fundraiser which was for ‘Antares dogs’. These are special types of dogs which are trained and able to pull people out from underneath the rubble of a destroyed building. Since the beginning of the War, the Antares search and rescue dogs have remarkably managed to save thousands of lives. There are even times when they continue to search for victims for more than twenty hours following an explosion or after a building has been severely damaged.

The Antares dog handlers often need to store specialist safety equipment to ensure that the dogs remain safe for the entirety of their mission – they also need regular transportation in order to be able to move around Ukraine so that they can work on saving people’s lives. You can read more about this on our website, as well as links to the fundraiser section, PayPal and Patreon. Fundamentally, Patreon is able to make the most significant difference as it primarily focuses more on monthly donations, something which can make us all feel more stable as we’re able to plan and execute our activities accordingly.

A local woman gets her dog examined

Could you explain in more depth about the types of equipment and resources that are required in order to provide and support the volunteers at UAnimals in achieving the primary goal of the organization – to save animals?

Olga: Generally speaking, UAnimals has sufficient equipment in order to guarantee the safety of our organization members who evacuate animals from perilous circumstances. We have specially equipped a number of different vehicles so that they have all of the necessary resources to evacuate cats, dogs and even tigers – yes, we still have lots of them around!

What we desperately need is to be able to equip different vehicles with neutering facilities onboard. We have been able to deploy neutering equipment to around thirty cities in Ukraine, yet not all of the smaller scale towns and villages have veterinary clinics based there unfortunately, therefore we must find a way of transporting vets to those areas which require such a service.

As for the equipment, this is our primary objective at the moment because nearly all of the animal shelters have more pets now in them than they can hold, not to mention that the amount of street animals is absolutely enormous – we must obtain these resources for the neutering program in order to halt the problem so that it does not become unmanageable over the next few years.

If you would like to support UAnimals in any way, shape or form, no matter how little or large you can contribute, your help would be sincerely appreciated and felt by all at the organisation. You can click ‘HERE’ to discover what you can do to help the animals of Ukraine today.

Cameron Reed, for UP