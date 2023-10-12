Hroza's Agony: Stories of people killed by the Russian missile in a village in Kharkiv region

As of the morning of 9 October, 49 victims of the Russian army’s missile attack on the village of Hroza near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, had been identified. On 5 October 2023, Russian troops fired a missile on a café where local civilians had gathered to attend a wake for Andrii Kozyr, a fallen Ukrainian defender. Among the more than 50 people killed in Hroza that day were Andrii's closest family members: his parents, his son Denys and daughter-in-law Nina, and his wife Alina and daughter Liza, who had travelled from Poland to honour the defender’s memory…

This article was prepared by the Memorial Memory Platform, which tells the stories of Ukrainian military and civilians killed by Russia, exclusively for Ukrainska pravda.

"Denys and Nina were so happy together…"

Denys and Nina Kozyr

Denys Kozyr was born in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast. He studied at Shevchenkove Lyceum No. 1. Before the full-scale war in Ukraine, he lived in Poland, but on 24 February 2022, he and his father decided to return home to defend Ukraine.

His father, Andrii Kozyr, was killed in the battle of Popasna in the early months of the full-scale war. He was initially buried in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as Hroza was under Russian occupation (that part of Kharkiv Oblast was liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in September 2022).

Denys performed combat tasks at the front line until the summer of 2023, resigning from service due to health issues in June. Shortly afterwards, the family decided to rebury Denys`s father.

The wake was held on 5 October 2023, and the venue where so many people had gathered was fired on by the Russian army. Denys was killed alongside his family.

"Denys was the sort of person who would never stand aside — he would always help," said Anna Krykun, a friend of the Kozyrs. "He was a hardworking, easy-going and funny guy. He and his wife Nina were so happy together..."

Nina Kozyr, Denys's wife, was just 20 years old. The Russian missile that struck on 5 October also killed her mother.

Nina, like Denys, was born in Hroza, and it was there that she met the love of her life. She too graduated from Shevchenkove Lyceum No. 1. After leaving school, she decided to become a music teacher. She studied at the Faculty of Physical Education and Arts at Kharkiv Humanities and Pedagogical Academy, and worked as a teaching assistant at the same faculty.

Nina loved to sing and perform at concerts — first at school pageants and later at the academy. She was fond of embroidery. She used to give blood for Ukrainian defenders and received several blood donor awards.

"She was very kind and sincere," said Anna Krykun. "Everyone who knew her would say that she was a girl who was always smiling, the life and soul of the party. I felt that Nina was filled with rays of sunshine because she only gave out warmth and joy. You could message her at any time and ask for advice or help and be sure that she would definitely respond. Nina was an example of true friendship, support, affection, light-heartedness, and understanding in every way. Friends like her are hard to find."

"They were raising their two sons, aged 2 and 4"

Maksym and Alina Sirokurov

10 October would have been Maksym Sirokurov’s 26th birthday. But his life was taken by a Russian missile on 5 October in the village of Hroza. His grandparents and his wife Alina died beside him.

Maksym was born in Kharkiv Oblast. He completed his compulsory military service. After the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated the village of Shevchenko in Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers, he and his wife started a business selling clothes for children. They were also raising two small sons aged 2 and 4.

Maksym’s wife Alina, 23, worked in the beauty industry – she was an expert at eyelash extensions.

Their friends remember Alina and Maksym as wonderful people who were always cheerful. Maksym liked to go fishing and visit the sauna.

"I’ve known Alina since we were children," said Nataliia, a friend of Alina’s. "She was her parents’ only child and a good person. Whatever she did, she did it really well. She and her husband were both friendly and caring."

"Always cheerful, always helpful and supportive. They adored each other and loved their two sons. They worked hard to give them a future. They were the kind of people who leave a mark on your soul forever. Now they are gone. It’s so hard to talk about them in the past tense and realise that they are no longer here," said Lilia Dontsova, a friend of Maksym's.

"We’ll hold a tournament in Lviv, and it will be named after you – Volodymyr Mukhovatyi"

Volodymyr Mukhovatyi

Volodymyr Mukhovatyi, 47, was killed in Hroza together with his wife Svitlana.

"Our colleague Volodymyr Mukhovatyi, teacher and head of the financial literacy club, was killed... He was an avid learner and teacher. He had excellent students who were eager to gain knowledge," said Serhii Ivahlo.

Volodymyr was born in the village of Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district. He worked as a computer science teacher at the Bezmiatezhnenskyi Lyceum run by the Shevchenkove Village Council. Recently, he had also begun teaching financial literacy.

"With his actions and his intellect, he educated many generations of students," said his colleagues at the lyceum where he taught. "He taught them wisdom and responsibility with great skill. Volodymyr never ignored the problems of those around him."

Serhii Ivahlo added that they are planning to hold a financial literacy tournament between clubs in Lviv in memory of Volodymyr.

"Volodia is gone, and all we can do is to remember him. We’ll hold the tournament in Lviv, and it will be named after you — Volodymyr Mukhovatyi," said Serhii.

"We will cherish her memory"

Viktoriia Sapach

Viktoriia Sapach was among those killed by the Russian army in Hroza. She would have turned 48 on 19 October.

Viktoriia was born and lived in the village of Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district. She was a junior nurse at the local emergency department. In choosing medicine, Viktoriia was following in her mother's footsteps. She worked in the field for more than 15 years. In 2014, she lost her father; her mother had already passed away. Viktoriia survived the occupation of her hometown. Her colleagues remember her as an optimistic person and a great professional.

"We will miss you very much," said Inna Palekha, a colleague of Viktoriia’s. "Your optimism, your cheerfulness, your unique sense of humour. Our team has lost one of its best workers. She was an extremely good woman, hardworking, cheerful; she gave us all energy. She used to help her daughter with her grandchild. We will cherish the memory of our Vitusia."

"She always did all she could and more…"

Valentyna Korkh

That day, the Russian attack took the life of Valentyna Korkh, who was also attending the wake in Hroza.

Valentyna lived in Shevchenkove, where she worked as a nurse. Her family remember her as a kind and positive person.

"She was full of happiness, always cheerful, honest, and sensitive. The life and soul of the party. She was never sad. She was so kind. Whenever necessary, she would help anybody in any way she could. She always did everything she could and more..." said Valentyna’s niece, Nataliia.

"I just cannot believe this has happened to her…"

Olena Krysevych

Olena Krysevych, who was retired, had also come to the wake for Andrii Kozyr on 5 October. According to her granddaughter Anna, the enemy strike rocked the café the moment people entered the building.

Olena Krysevych grew up in Hroza and went to school in the nearby village of Shevchenkove. She studied to become a teacher at the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Pedagogical University in Kharkiv. Later, she worked at the Oleksandrivska secondary school. Olena followed her career path to become a headteacher and eventually the headmistress of the school. In her spare time, she liked to draw and do cross-stitch. She had many friends.

In recent years, Olena had been enjoying her retirement. She took care of her household, her granddaughter said.

"She was very kind, cheerful and caring," said Anna Krysevych. "She would always listen and be supportive. She always cared about other people's problems. I will always remember her last words: "Congratulations, darling, now you are one of us"... I had just received my teaching qualification. I just cannot believe this has happened to her... that I will never go to see my grandmother again, and she will never hug me and say ‘How are you, my lovely?’ again."

Authors: Olia Horodetska, Inna Kubay

