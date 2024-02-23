Ukrainska Pravda has released the first episode of the podcast "24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed", which tells about Russia's preparations for a full-scale invasion, Ukraine's preparations to repel it, and what happened between 00:00 and 05:00 on that day. The podcast consists of interviews with representatives of Ukraine's civilian and military leadership, military analysts and military personnel who shared their memories of the eve of the full-scale escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the first hours of Ukraine's resistance to the invading forces.