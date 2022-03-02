All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Dalia Grybauskaite
President of Lithuania from 2009 until 2019

Cowardly West? Or accomplices to Putin's war crimes?

Wednesday, 02 March 2022, 14:30

It is beginning to look like it.

Sanctions will not stop putin whatever they may be. They are necessary, but without any exceptions such as those we see in SWIFT cut-offs or the energy sector and the banks that serve it…

Only a war that has already been launched can stop another war. There is no need to pretend and try to appease our conscience by supplying Ukraine with nothing but arms, and too late at that. The people of Ukraine are fighting the war for us and the children of Ukraine are shielding us from putin's madness.

Advertisement:

Repeating the mantra that NATO cannot help Ukraine already sounds pathetic and shows the cowardice of the West.

Putin sees it too. Although it is learning fast, the West still does not understand that there is a European war going on in Ukraine. Either you participate in it and fight the aggressor or become an accomplice to war crimes by just standing and watching it Ukraine and its people being destroyed. Yes, an accomplice.

If we do not stop putin in Ukraine, we will still have to fight a war, but in our countries.

Ukraine is asking for real help, while we are watching residential areas blown down on our TV screens and keep saying that we "strongly support Ukraine".

I am ashamed to hear NATO leaders and officials muttering that they 'cannot get involved in a conflict'. But we did it in Syria, Libya, Africa, Yugoslavia, and Afghanistan, didn’t we?

Today, Ukraine is fighting for the survival of its nation and for the peace of Europe. Are we going to just continue watching an independent state being destroyed?

Slava Ukraini! Glory be to her heroes, and so far only to her heroes, because there are no others on the horizon.

Disclaimer: Articles reflect their author’s point of view and do not claim to be objective or to explore every aspect of the issues they discuss. The Ukrainska Pravda editorial board does not bear any responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided, or its interpretation, and acts solely as a publisher. The point of view of the Ukrainska Pravda editorial board may not coincide with the point of view of the article’s author.
Advertisement:

Ukraine is an inspiration to the entire free world

Francis Fukuyama
American political scientist, writer, Director of the Ford Dorsey Master's in International Policy at Stanford

40 Years of Wilderness for the "good russians"

Olga Aivazovska
Head of Board Civil Network OPORA

International experts within Ukrainian competitions: the lessons learned

Vitaliy Shabunin
ANTAC Head of Board

Сommon sense arguments: why the U.S. should designate russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

Andrii Pyshnyi
a member of the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions

War Speeches. 190 Days of Propaganda, or "Evolution" of Statements by russian Politicians

Civil Network OPORA

How the International Commission on Missing Persons works in Ukraine

Kathryne Bomberger
Director General of the International Commission on Missing Persons