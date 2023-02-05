Work in Poland: advantages, disadvantages, pitfalls

Poland became a temporary shelter for more than 8 million refugees during almost a year of the great Russian-Ukrainian war. The country not only simplified the conditions of staying for Ukrainians and provided them with financial assistance, housing and clothing, but also actively hired them.

650,000 immigrants from Ukraine have already found employment according to the Ministry of Family and Social Policy. This number will obviously grow in 2023.

The Lublin Voivodeship alone received an average of 700-900 people per day in December 2022. 500-600 Ukrainians arrived by train every day in Chelm, which served as a hub for refugees.

Is Poland ready for a large influx of labor?

The Polish labor market before and during the Great War

Before the Great War started, the labor market in Poland had developed rapidly. The reason was the COVID-19 pandemic, which cleaned the business and closed many weak firms.

After that, entrepreneurship began rebuilding actively. Company owners opened vacancies, expanded teams, paid taxes. It would seem that things were going up, but the great war in the center of Europe made its adjustments.

Yes, rockets do not fly in the neighboring country, the lights are not turned off, but it is quite difficult to earn a lot of money because every second business works 50% as a volunteer, and another 50% as a business and not for earning, but in order not to declare itself bankrupt.

Entrepreneurs are also affected by the general economic situation. At the beginning of 2022, electricity prices increased by 37%, and gas prices increased by 58%. Taxes are also growing because refugee support programs require considerable funds from the country's budget. Poland spent more than 1% of its GDP on helping our people.

70% of Poles supported the Ukrainians: some sheltered them in their homes, some provided clothes or hygiene products, and some donated to a humanitarian fund. Ukrainians do not sit idle too. In 2022, they paid about 3 billion euros in taxes, with which Poland builds institutions and provides the population with jobs.

Moreover, the country has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU. For employers, the appearance of new candidates has become a good opportunity to fill long-standing personnel gaps.

What jobs can Ukrainians occupy in Poland

77% of Polish employers want to hire Ukrainians. Departments are opened for our people and not only secondary positions are offered, but also managerial ones. Now Ukrainians are not a slave, but an inseparable part of the Polish economic structure.

Currently, there is a staff shortage in almost all spheres of activity. Thus, according to the data of the Polish Economic Institute, the country lacks 147,000 specialists so that their share among all Polish workers is the same as in the EU.

IT specialists are needed mostly in big cities. There are many vacancies for Ukrainians in the transport industry and logistics. If the candidate speaks Polish or English at least at a basic level, he will get an offer more easily. It is easy to find a job in construction, insurance, pharmacy, and service.

There is a shortage of 150,000 professional drivers in Poland. The shortage of these specialists in 2023 will affect employers in 363 counties. Nowadays, the greatest demand is in the food industry (+10%), trade and e-commerce (+7%).

The number of vacancies for men has increased by almost 20%, but there are fewer and fewer candidates on the labor market due to the ban on leaving Ukraine abroad.

In June, the country lacked about 1,700 primary school teachers, 1,400 high school teachers, 600 kindergarten teachers, and 400 special teachers. The pandemic has also exacerbated the shortage of doctors and psychotherapists.

Previously, representatives of these professions had to undergo special training and confirm their diplomas. Now the employment procedure has been simplified. Of course, if we are talking about highly specialized fields, for example, surgery, Ukrainian documents will not be enough. You will need a diploma from an EU country.

How and where refugees can officially find employment in Poland

The Polish government has simplified the employment procedure as much as possible. To get a job legally, you need a passport, PESEL, and refugee status. Vacancies can be tracked on job portals Pracuj.pl, InfoPraca, Dobry Pracownik, OLX, ePraca. Job offers are often posted on social networks.

Another option for operational search is employment agencies.

Vacancies are selected by recruiters, and administrators prepare a package of documents. The candidate can receive not only an offer but also free housing or compensation for renting an apartment, legal and medical assistance. This is convenient for those who have come to Poland for the first time and need time to adapt.

The salary level depends on the specifics of the job, the employee's experience, and knowledge of the Polish language. The minimum wage in Poland is 2,710 zł, it will increase by another 74 zł in August.

Our people earn even more because they are not limited to a certain number of working hours and are able to work in multitasking conditions.

When you choose a company, pay attention to the employer's communication style. If the company hides the amount of the financial reward, cannot formulate a list of duties, avoids legal employment, and offers a salary "in an envelope", refuse such an offer.

You need to have a contract, a medical certificate, a sanitary book (if necessary), a certificate of occupational safety training for employment.

Be sure to read reviews about the company and ask if the employer has a certificate from the Labor Agency. I advise you to choose an official job because in this case, the company will guarantee you not only timely payment but also a full social package, medical assistance and access to benefits and social programs.

Remember there are enough jobs in Poland for everyone. The main thing is to find the one that brings you the most pleasure and corresponds to the level of skills and knowledge.