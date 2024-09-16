Defend and Remember the Storytellers

My heart always aches on September 16th, the anniversary of the disappearance and murder of journalist, and my father, Georgiy Gongadze in Kyiv. I mourn the father I never knew and the dedicated journalist Ukraine only briefly had. This year, and for the last several years, I have also mourned the talented journalists that we have lost since then. The war has taken the lives of dozens in the profession. But our grief reminds us why we hold a free press so dear. The war has forced us all to make sacrifices. In exchange, we deserve accountability and truth. The work of journalists cuts through the chaos of war and delivers those things. It must be remembered, protected, and respected. We must support journalists currently telling Ukraine’s story, remember those we have lost, and prevent threats to free press coming within Ukraine.

Since the dark days of Georgiy Gongadze’s death, the free press in Ukraine has in many ways greatly improved. Independent journalism in Ukraine flourishes, strengthened by a population hungry for the truth about the greatest crisis of their lifetime, and international support. Foreign interest and coverage has increased too, with Western outlets who long ignored Ukraine or covered it from Moscow opening up Kyiv bureaus. Not all the coverage has been good, or accurate. But largely, reporters worldwide have done an admirable job telling stories of incredible tragedy and resilience in Ukraine during the war, often putting themselves in danger to do so. Threats beyond bullets and drones loom as well - those coming from within Ukraine.

Last week, many of us have been hit hard by the loss of one of those bright young voices telling our stories. British Journalist David Knowles of The Telegraph died on September 8th at the age of 32, from what is believed to be a heart attack. He touched thousands, especially in the West, through his compassionate, dedicated reporting about Ukraine on the podcast he co-founded, Ukraine: The Latest. The show provides listeners with invaluable day to day updates on the events of the war, and features interviews with leaders in government, charity, culture, and beyond, many conducted by David.

Advertisement:

These interviews brought to life the suffering of Ukrainians, and the resourcefulness of those trying to save them. Stories like the ones David told foster the support abroad that have driven donations to Ukrainian causes, and convinced lawmakers to support measures to help Ukraine. In my role as an advocate for Ukraine within the United States, I saw first hand how the power of journalism can shift the narrative, and bring leaders onto our side. Its success is possible because of the West’s flourishing, free media landscape.

Ukraine should aspire to have a similarly strong free media, and many are working hard towards this goal. But right now, press freedom in Ukraine is at risk. Reporters Without Borders ranks has dropped Ukraine’s press freedom ranking in 2024 to 61, from 79 in 2023 (countries with the freest press are ranked the highest). They report that "pressure against independent media in Ukraine has been growing for several months," citing that reporters have described surveillance, threats of enlistment, and attempts at control, alongside the ongoing physical threats from Russian attacks that continue. If Ukraine is not viewed globally as a place where rights like free press are guaranteed, it will surely spell a decline in support for the cause of Ukrainian freedom.

The brutality of this war has compelled storytellers and investigators within our country and around the world to journey to the front and put themselves in harm's way to show the world what is truly happening here, just as my father did when he exposed the corruption of the Kuchma regime at the turn of the century. His body rests in Kyiv with the other heroes who have written Ukraine’s history in their blood. But he lives on as a memory and an inspiration – just like David and the many others in his profession who we have lost. We must honor their sacrifices by closely monitoring and strengthening our press freedom.

Nana Gongadze, Gongadze Prize Supervisory Board member

Disclaimer: Articles reflect their author’s point of view and do not claim to be objective or to explore every aspect of the issues they discuss. The Ukrainska Pravda editorial board does not bear any responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided, or its interpretation, and acts solely as a publisher. The point of view of the Ukrainska Pravda editorial board may not coincide with the point of view of the article’s author.