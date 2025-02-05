Support us today, so we'll continue informing you tomorrow

It’s been almost three years since the English edition of Ukrainska Pravda was launched in the first hours of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Volunteers from all over the world joined one WhatsApp group chat to help. From New Zealand to the United Kingdom from Brussels to the United States, from Latvia to Hungary, they tirelessly translated, edited, and shared news about the war on social media.

Very quickly after that, it became one of the largest English-language sources of information about the war. Everyone worked for free for the first four months until we secured funding.

On our pages, we have always asked you to donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This time, we’re asking for ourselves.

Due to the freezing of USAID funding and the blocking of our website on aggregators such as Yahoo, the English edition of Ukrainska Pravda lacks the necessary funds to continue our work.

How can you help us?



1. Patreon. Subscribe to our Patreon and make monthly donations from 5$ to 100$. Yes, even 5$ can make a difference. 2. Quick donations. You can make a one-time donation of any amount. However, some banks block these transactions due to the ongoing war. In this case, it's better to use Patreon, which allows you to unsubscribe at any time. 3. Sharing is caring. You can help even without additional expenses. Please share our news and articles – it also helps. Especially this article: the more people see it, the better.

Help us preserve independent media in Ukraine!

